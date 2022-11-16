Ellwood House Museum holiday events begin Nov. 16

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will host tours to begin their holiday season to show off rooms decorated by community organizations, local businesses, and volunteers.

The tours will be held from Wednesday, Nov. 16 ,through Sunday, Dec. 18, according to a news release.

Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for youth ages six through 17. Children under the age of six and museum members can get in for free.

Guided tours of the mansion will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 1. Ellwood House is closed Thanksgiving Day. The guided tours will resume from Wednesday, Dec. 7, through Monday, Dec. 18.

Self-guided tours are available during the museum’s annual three-day Holiday Event Weekend Tour guides will be stationed on each level to share the history of the house. Holiday Event Weekend hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Tickets can be purchased at online at ellwoodhouse.org or at the Ellwood House Visitor Center. Museum memberships can also be purchased online or at the visitor center. For tour options or to discuss ticket prices, email peterman@ellwoodhouse.org

For more information, visit ellwoodhouse.org or 815-756-4609.