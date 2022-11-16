November 16, 2022
DeKalb Park District sets medieval mother and son event Nov. 18

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKalb Park District building at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host a medieval Mother and Son Knight Out for mothers, ages 18 and older, and their sons, ages 3 to 13.

The Mother/Son Knight Out will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Haish Gym, 303 S. Ninth St. in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is per couple, $33 for residents and $41 for nonresidents. The fee for each additional knight or lady is $16 for residents and $20 for nonresidents.

Participants can enjoy medieval themed activities, including music, games, entertainment, light food and refreshments. All sons will be rewarded with a medieval-themed keepsake.

To register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.