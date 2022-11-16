DeKalb Park District sets medieval mother and son event Nov. 18

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host a medieval Mother and Son Knight Out for mothers, ages 18 and older, and their sons, ages 3 to 13.

The Mother/Son Knight Out will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Haish Gym, 303 S. Ninth St. in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is per couple, $33 for residents and $41 for nonresidents. The fee for each additional knight or lady is $16 for residents and $20 for nonresidents.

Participants can enjoy medieval themed activities, including music, games, entertainment, light food and refreshments. All sons will be rewarded with a medieval-themed keepsake.

To register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.