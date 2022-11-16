DeKalb church celebrates pastors’ 40th anniversary

DeKALB – DeKalb Foursquare Church, 210 Grove St., is celebrating 40 years of service for its pastors, Denny and Gay Campbell.

A service is being planned to celebrate the legacy the Campbells have established within the community and among church members. The church not only ministers to its members, but also residents in the community with financial support for Hope Haven, The Salvation Army, LOVE Inc., and the We Care Pregnancy Center.

The giving spirit of the church is a reflection of its pastors, who have led as mentors and friends to all who have stepped inside the church, according to a news release.