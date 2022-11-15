DeKalb Police Department seeks donations for ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association and DeKalb Target will hold its annual “Heroes and Helpers” event will on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The event helps children in special situations have a good holiday season. Each child is partnered with a DeKalb police officer and will choose $50 to $100 worth of gifts for themselves and members of their family.

All children participating in the event are either DeKalb residents or students of DeKalb School District 428. Participants are nominated by the school district or another local agency.

This is an all-volunteer event and donations are needed to fund the program. Donations, made payable to the DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association, can be sent before Friday, Nov. 18, to the DeKalb Police Department, Attn. Heroes and Helpers, 700 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb IL 60115.