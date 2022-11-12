Volunteers still needed for Feed My Starving Children packing even in Sycamore this weekend

SYCAMORE – Volunteers are still needed for the 13th annual Feed My Starving Children food packaging event at The Suter Company in Sycamore, which runs through Sunday.

According to a news release, the annual Make A Difference DKC MobilePack event – which began Thursday and runs through Sunday – is expected to host as many as 5,000 volunteers to pack more than 1 million meals.

The meals will be distributed to children all over the world.

About 4,500 volunteers are signed up as of Thursday, and more are needed to work in two-hour shifts.

To participate, contact event organizer Tim Suter at 815-761-5255.