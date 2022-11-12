November 11, 2022
Volunteers still needed for Feed My Starving Children packing even in Sycamore this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network

Greg Howells (right) and Sherri Howells (left), put finished "manna pack" into a bucket to be sealed during the Feed My Starving Children event (shown here in this Nov. 2021 Shaw Local file photo) at The Suter Company in Sycamore. (Shane Taylor)

SYCAMORE – Volunteers are still needed for the 13th annual Feed My Starving Children food packaging event at The Suter Company in Sycamore, which runs through Sunday.

According to a news release, the annual Make A Difference DKC MobilePack event – which began Thursday and runs through Sunday – is expected to host as many as 5,000 volunteers to pack more than 1 million meals.

The meals will be distributed to children all over the world.

About 4,500 volunteers are signed up as of Thursday, and more are needed to work in two-hour shifts.

To participate, contact event organizer Tim Suter at 815-761-5255.