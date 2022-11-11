DeKalb Public Library to host Holocaust program Nov. 12

DeKALB – An educational program about the Holocaust during World War II and its impacts to German youths will take place Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., will host a program about the Holocaust at 2 p.m. in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room.

The program is intended for mature teens and adults.

Participants can learn about the Holocaust through the choices and consequences of three German youths: Anne Frank, Alfons Heck and Simone Arnold. Gaye Flowers, a docent from the Illinois Holocaust Museum, will lead the program, discussing the lives of these youths and how their decisions impacted others during that time.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.