DeKalb Mental Health Board sets movie screening Nov. 15

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board and iNDIEFLIX Group Inc. will host a documentary screening to help open up a mental dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts.

The documentary, “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The documentary focuses on the difference between “being anxious” and having an anxiety disorder and aspects of society’s most common mental health challenges. A panel discussion will be held following the screening.

The documentary features:

• Interviews with kids and teens to discuss their anxiety, its impacts on their lives and relationships, and how they’ve found solutions and hope.

• Expert perspectives from institutions such as Stanford University and Child Mind Institute to discuss the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects and resources to help.

• Tips, tricks and strategies to help reset thinking patterns, push back against anxiety and support others.

• An interview with mental health advocate and Olympic athlete Michael Phelps.

iNDIEFLIX Group Inc. is a global education and streaming service that promotes and supports social impact films to create positive change in the world.

For information, visit indieflix.com.