Behavioral finance workshops set Nov. 15 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Two behavioral finance workshops for adults will be offered at the DeKalb Public Library to help participants learn more about financial planning.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host behavioral finance workshop sessions at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s Bilder Family Meeting Room.

The workshops are intended for adults.

Participants can learn about the factors that make up four of the most common behavioral biases and the ways those biases can creep into their financial plans. Participants also will learn about the different ways that they can protect themselves from their biases’ negative effects.

No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.