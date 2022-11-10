Stage Coach Players auditions for ‘All Shook Up’ begin Nov. 12

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players announced it has set auditions for its upcoming production of “All Shook Up,” directed by Jan Kuntz with musical direction by John Feken.

All those auditioning must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“All Shook Up” is a jukebox musical based on the songs of Elvis Presley with a story loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night.”

Auditions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb. Callbacks are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Kuntz will be looking to cast men, women, and teenagers ages 16 and older. Those auditioning should come prepared to sing a minimum of 16 to 32 bars of memorized music, do a cold read and complete a dance audition using dance shoes. An accompanist will be provided. They also must bring two copies of their prepared music.

Rehearsals begin Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with production dates running Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 26.

For information about the auditions, visit stagecoachplayers.com.