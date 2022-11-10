November 10, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Stage Coach Players auditions for ‘All Shook Up’ begin Nov. 12

By Shaw Local News Network

The Stage Coach Players are celebrating their 70th season this year. Before moving to the theater's current location, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, performances were held at the Old Masonic Temple, John Ellwood's barn, the auditorium of the DeKalb High School, all-purpose rooms of DeKalb grade schools, a DeKalb County Courthouse room and a metal building on Loves Road. (Shaw Media file photo)

DeKALB – The Stage Coach Players announced it has set auditions for its upcoming production of “All Shook Up,” directed by Jan Kuntz with musical direction by John Feken.

All those auditioning must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“All Shook Up” is a jukebox musical based on the songs of Elvis Presley with a story loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night.”

Auditions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 13, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. Third St., DeKalb. Callbacks are from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Kuntz will be looking to cast men, women, and teenagers ages 16 and older. Those auditioning should come prepared to sing a minimum of 16 to 32 bars of memorized music, do a cold read and complete a dance audition using dance shoes. An accompanist will be provided. They also must bring two copies of their prepared music.

Rehearsals begin Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, with production dates running Thursday, March 16, through Sunday, March 26.

For information about the auditions, visit stagecoachplayers.com.