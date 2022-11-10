Resource Bank awards $10,000 to Kick-Off for Kash winner

DeKALB – Resource Bank presented a $10,000 check to Colleen Fitzpatrick during a recent DeKalb High School football game.

Fitzpatrick won Resource Bank’s Kick-Off for Kash contest during the last game of DeKalb’s 2021 football season. DeKalb’s Toriano Tate returned the second-half opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Resource Bank has sponsored the Kick-Off For Kash program since 2007 as a way to support local high school programs. Each school offers tickets for sale at their home games, and the winning ticket is drawn that night.

The raffle ticket winner is announced before the kickoff. If the person is present and the home team returns their half-opening receiving kick for a touchdown, the person wins the grand prize. The program is offered at DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hiawatha and Hampshire high schools.

For information, call 815-756-6321.