November 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Resource Bank awards $10,000 to Kick-Off for Kash winner

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Jayden Rodgers, Keegan Fitzpatrick, Justin Fitzpatrick, Colleen Fitzpatrick, Resource Bank Bethany Branch Manager Tho Pham, and DeKalb High School Athletic Director Peter Goff at Resource Bank's Kickoff for Kash Winner Check presentation

Colleen Fitzpatrick (center) was presented with a check for $10,000 for winning Resource Bank’s Kick-Off for Kash contest at a DeKalb High School football game. She is pictuted with Jayden Rodgers (from left), Keegan Fitzpatrick, Justin Fitzpatrick, Resource Bank Bethany Branch Manager Tho Pham and DHS Athletic Director Peter Goff. (Photo provided by Resource Bank )

DeKALB – Resource Bank presented a $10,000 check to Colleen Fitzpatrick during a recent DeKalb High School football game.

Fitzpatrick won Resource Bank’s Kick-Off for Kash contest during the last game of DeKalb’s 2021 football season. DeKalb’s Toriano Tate returned the second-half opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Resource Bank has sponsored the Kick-Off For Kash program since 2007 as a way to support local high school programs. Each school offers tickets for sale at their home games, and the winning ticket is drawn that night.

The raffle ticket winner is announced before the kickoff. If the person is present and the home team returns their half-opening receiving kick for a touchdown, the person wins the grand prize. The program is offered at DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hiawatha and Hampshire high schools.

For information, call 815-756-6321.