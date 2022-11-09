Complimentary meals for veterans served at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s Friday by DeKalb, Sycamore Elks clubs

DeKALB – The DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs will host a drive-thru dinner on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Local veterans can receive a complimentary meal by calling to reserve one in advance.

Proceeds from the event will pay for the veterans’ meals.

The drive-thru will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb.

Dinners cost $17 and include roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and sweet corn.

For information or to reserve a meal, call 815-756-2345.