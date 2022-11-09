November 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsNIU SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Complimentary meals for veterans served at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s Friday by DeKalb, Sycamore Elks clubs

By Shaw Local News Network

Area veterans are invited to receive a complimentary meal Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Lincoln Inn at Faranda's restaurant, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb, (shown here in this June 9, 2021 Shaw Local file photo) courtesy of DeKalb and Sycamore Elks clubs. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs will host a drive-thru dinner on Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Local veterans can receive a complimentary meal by calling to reserve one in advance.

Proceeds from the event will pay for the veterans’ meals.

The drive-thru will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb.

Dinners cost $17 and include roast pork, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy and sweet corn.

For information or to reserve a meal, call 815-756-2345.