Kishwaukee College to host Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a free Veterans Day ceremony for the public this month.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the college’s Student Center, 21193 Malta Road.

The ceremony will include a welcome by Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz; the national anthem performed by Kish student Ethan Rutten; recognition of military members and a moment of silence; a reading of the winning entry in Kishwaukee College’s Veterans Day Essay Contest; a musical performance by the DeKalb High School Varsity Treble Choir; and remarks shared by local veteran Michael Embrey, followed by Embrey’s performance of taps.

Refreshments will be provided during and after the ceremony. The event also will be recorded and livestreamed on the college’s social media platforms.

For information, visit kish.edu/veterans.