Rotaract Club of Sycamore to host drive-thru dinner fundraiser Nov. 16

SYCAMORE – The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will host a chicken dinner fundraiser in mid-November to raise funds for its charitable initiatives.

The four-piece chicken strip meal fundraiser will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., according to a news release.

The dinner is part of the church’s Wednesday Drive-Thru Dinner community outreach program. This is the last Wednesday Drive-Thru Dinner for the year. The dinners will resume in the spring.

The meal, provided by The Dirty Bird, includes four chicken strips, French fries, coleslaw and a roll.

Dinners can be picked up by entering the SUMC south parking lot and following the posted signs to drive around the back of the church.

Tickets cost $15 and must be bought in advance no later than Wednesday, Nov. 9. To buy tickets, visit the SUMC office or go online to the events section of the church’s Facebook page.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore is a service and fellowship organization for young professionals that falls under the Rotary International umbrella and works toward bettering the community and the world as a whole.

For information, call 815-895-9113.