Retirement-planning workshops being held Nov. 8 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – A free workshop in DeKalb this month will help seniors plan for retirement.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host retirement-planning workshops at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

Participants can learn more about planning for health care costs in retirement with the “Planning for Retirement Health Care Costs” program. It was created to help people understand the health care cost landscape, both what it will look like in retirement and the options available to pre-retirees.

Participants also can learn about how to prepare for their retirement.

No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.