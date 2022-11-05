Makerspace hours offered at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – Those looking to get a little creative are invited to attend open makerspace hours in DeKalb, offered twice a week.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will offer makerspace hours from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the library’s 309 Creative Room.

The makerspace is free and open to the public.

Participants can use the Creative Room during open lab hours to access all of the tools in the space. Staff will be present to offer basic assistance as their expertise allows.

The makerspace is a time when the space is open to anyone to come in, share their knowledge with others, and work on any project.

Registration is not required to visit.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.