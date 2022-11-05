DeKalb County’s 24-hour Veterans vigil begins: ‘Freedom is not free’

SYCAMORE – One week before Veterans Day, a small crowd gathered at the DeKalb County Courthouse for the opening ceremony of a 24-hour vigil held in honor of the veterans who call DeKalb County home.

A line of storms threatened to dampen the 3:30 p.m. ceremony but the rain held off, keeping the crowd of veterans dry as they heard from State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, retired Illinois Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Robert Coulter and singer Terri Goodman.

“It’s a proud day in America when we can still stand here and honor the American flag,” Coulter, who retired with 32 years of service in the U.S. military, said.

The 24-hour vigil, in which any veteran that wishes can stand for a one-hour guard watch, runs from from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the guard watch, American flags were placed throughout the walking paths of the DeKalb County Courthouse. On those flags hang brass tags with the names of one or more veterans.

“Some of them people are my friends, one of them is my father-in-law,” Coulter said. “I graduated DeKalb High School in 1965 at the height of the Vietnam War and some of my best buddies – we all served at the same time – never got to come home alive.”

Coulter, who was born and raised in Sycamore but currently lives in Oregon, said he remembers his friends but said to this day the memories are hard to deal with “because it hurts.”

Command Sergeant Major Robert Coulter (retired) speaks Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, during the DeKalb County Courthouse 24 Hour Veterans Vigil opening ceremony. A veteran will stand guard at the courthouse starting at 4:00 pm Friday through 4:00 pm Saturday in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Keicher spoke at the beginning of the ceremony. Though Keicher hasn’t served, he said his stepbrother, Justin Kramer, is a colonel with the Illinois National Guard and his cousin, James Brennan, seres in the Pentagon on assignment from the Navy.

“As an individual who’s never served in uniform, I look back to the stories I heard from my grandfathers about the struggles that they went through,” Keicher said.

Keicher recalled a story his grandfather told him about his service in Korea, how his grandfather would walk through dark nights at camp and use clickers and codewords to identify friend from foe.

“As someone who has never worn the uniform, know that I can’t stand up to your sacrifice but I will stand up for your sacrifice,” Keicher said.

Dwain Adkins, a US Army veteran, speaks Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, during the DeKalb County Courthouse 24 Hour Veterans Vigil opening ceremony. A veteran will stand guard at the courthouse starting at 4:00 pm Friday through 4:00 pm Saturday in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Terri Goodman sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America” during the opening ceremony of the vigil.

“If I want to be on stage I’ll go audition for a show or you know do a performance of my own,” Goodman said. “I don’t come here to perform, I come here to sing our country’s national anthem in honor of these service men and women.”

Goodman said she’s humbled to look at each one of the flags posted in the courtyard of the DeKalb County Courthouse and know they wave in honor of an individual from her community who served.

“And that sometimes is just words that we say but I really mean it, I really mean that it is humbling to stand here and see these flags and know that is representative of a person who was willing to sacrifice themself for me,” Goodman said.

After Goodman sang the national anthem Coulter spoke to the crowd, telling those in attendance he’s served in various countries throughout Europe and Asia and seen “many different forms of government.”

“And I’m telling ya, there’s nothing like the freedom that we have here in the United States,” Coulter said. “We need to continue that. People need to remember what that cost is. Freedom is not free.”