RAMP conference on diversity, equity and inclusion set for Nov. 16 in DeKalb

DeKALB – A conference hosted by an area nonprofit that advocates for people with disabilities will center on diversity, equity and inclusion this month in DeKalb.

RAMP’s E3 Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for disabled individuals will take place Nov. 16 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in downtown DeKalb. The event will feature Antoinette P. Taylor as its signature speaker, according to a news release.

RAMP, which has an office in the city of DeKalb, is a nonprofit, nonresidential independent-living center that uses independent-living philosophy to build an inclusive community for individuals with disabilities.

The one-day conference will seek to educate, empower and elevate attendees by creating a discussion on how disabilities play a part in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Taylor will speak from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Taylor, who was the exceptional needs consultant for the University of Chicago’s USI/UEI Network from February 2006 until June 2010, has worked with individuals with disabilities who are younger than 1 ranging up to adults. She has experience working with those who have mild to profound autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, attention-deficit disorder, pervasive developmental delay, developmental delay, learning disability, social-emotional disturbance, cerebral palsy, cognitive impairment and more.

After Taylor’s presentation, there will be an hourlong training session on ableism. Ableism is unfair treatment of or negative attitudes toward disabled people, according to Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries.

The conference on diversity, equity and inclusion of disabled people will wrap up with an 11-person panel discussion featuring Northern Illinois University’s Joseph Flynn, Jason Klein and Monique Bernoudy.

Sponsors include Northwestern Medicine, the Meta DeKalb Data Center and Mortenson Construction.

Conference tickets cost $85.