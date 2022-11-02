DeKalb High School production of ‘Moon Over Buffalo’ opens Nov. 3

DeKALB – The DeKalb High School theater department’s production of “Moon Over Buffalo” is set to open this weekend.

“Moon Over Buffalo” is set 1953, and follows husband and wife acting duo, George and Charlotte Hay, who are trying to keep their waning careers alive by doing “rep” in Buffalo, New York. Distraught, having recently been passed over for roles in the newest Frank Capra film, the couple learns that the famed director is flying to Buffalo to see them perform, and zany antics ensue.

George and Charlotte are joined by their daughter, Roz, who left the mayhem of the theater in search of a “normal” life with her nervous TV weatherman fiancé, Howard. Complicating matters are Roz’s ex-boyfriend, Paul, whom everyone wants to see Roz marry, and Charlotte’s hard-of-hearing mother, Ethel, who has nothing but disdain for George. Rounding off the cast are Richard, the lovesick lawyer who has been pining after Charlotte for years, and Eileen, the young ingénue who is infatuated with George. This farce is high on energy and laughter, with pratfalls and misidentified identities.

The cast includes Dice Clarence, Grace Blessing, Joy Corañez, Will Fontana, Gabriel Galindo, Jisela Marquez, Kenna Nally, Iliana Rigaud and Donovan Whelan. The cast is joined by a production crew of several DeKalb High School students.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and 10, Friday, Nov. 4 and 11, and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 12, in the DeKalb High School Black Box Theatre, 501 W. Dresser Road.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, and children. Tickets can be bought online at tinyurl.com/dhs-theatre.