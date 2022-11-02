2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners announced

SYCAMORE – The results of the 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners have been announced by the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee.

Parade Floats

Best of Parade - Ideal

Best Use of Theme – Accurate Towing & Recovery

Wally Thurow Crowd Pleaser Award – Eggtoy Studios Design Inc

Organization Awards

First Place – Ideal

Second Place – Dimensions Dance Academy

Third Place – Old National Bank

Non-Commercial Awards

First Place – ACS Cornerstone

Second Place – Kishwaukee Valley Art League

Third Place – St. John Lutheran Church

Commercial Awards

First Place – Accurate Towing and Recovery

Second Place - EggToy Studios Design

Third Place – Communities by Granger

Bands

Junior Division (Middle Schools)

First Place -DeKalb Huntley & Clinton-Rosette Middle School Marching Band

Second Place - Kaneland Harter Middle School

High School - Class 1

First Place – West Aurora Blackhawk Band

Second Place - DeKalb High School Marching Barbs

Third Place - Central High School Band of Pride

High School - Class 2

First Place - Plano High School Marching Band

Second Place - Genoa Kingston High School Marching Band

High School - Class 3

First Place - Forreston High School

Second Place - Somonauk Marching Bobcats

Third Place - Indian Creek High School Marching Band

Best Drum Major - West Aurora Blackhawk Band

Best Percussion Unit - West Aurora Blackhawk Band

Best Auxiliary Unit - West Aurora Blackhawk Band