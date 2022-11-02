2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners announced

SYCAMORE – The results of the 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival parade float winners have been announced by the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival committee.
Parade Floats
Best of Parade - Ideal
Best Use of Theme – Accurate Towing & Recovery
Wally Thurow Crowd Pleaser Award – Eggtoy Studios Design Inc
Organization Awards
First Place – Ideal
Second Place – Dimensions Dance Academy
Third Place – Old National Bank
Non-Commercial Awards
First Place – ACS Cornerstone
Second Place – Kishwaukee Valley Art League
Third Place – St. John Lutheran Church
Commercial Awards
First Place – Accurate Towing and Recovery
Second Place - EggToy Studios Design
Third Place – Communities by Granger
Bands
Junior Division (Middle Schools)
First Place -DeKalb Huntley & Clinton-Rosette Middle School Marching Band
Second Place - Kaneland Harter Middle School
High School - Class 1
First Place – West Aurora Blackhawk Band
Second Place - DeKalb High School Marching Barbs
Third Place - Central High School Band of Pride
High School - Class 2
First Place - Plano High School Marching Band
Second Place - Genoa Kingston High School Marching Band
High School - Class 3
First Place - Forreston High School
Second Place - Somonauk Marching Bobcats
Third Place - Indian Creek High School Marching Band
Best Drum Major - West Aurora Blackhawk Band
Best Percussion Unit - West Aurora Blackhawk Band
Best Auxiliary Unit - West Aurora Blackhawk Band