KVAL sets schedule for November events

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will honor six outstanding art students from three local schools at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Gallery On State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Twice a year, KVAL awards two students each semester from Sycamore High School, DeKalb High School and Kishwaukee College, as part of its “Art of Giving” program. Students are selected by their art teachers to be recognized for their work.

The students will bring pieces of their artwork to show and discuss at the general meeting. They will then receive a monetary award and certificate of excellence from the art league. In addition, each of the three schools will be given a monetary award to buy art supplies for their departments.

This semester’s recipients are Emily Bychowski and Hannah Sharp from Sycamore High School, taught by Dawn Cavanaugh and Erin DeWitt; Emily Ramirez and Cristal Villazana from DeKalb High School, taught by Tricia Schumacher and Chad Gregory; and Megan Larkin and Bette Wellman from Kishwaukee College, taught by Miles Halpern.

KVAL member Wayne Roe will draw caricatures of interested patrons Saturday, Oct. 29, at Gallery On State. Roe is a long-standing member of the art league and has taught cartooning classes in the past.

The annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Market will be held at Gallery On State on the evening of Friday, Nov. 18, during the Midnight Madness event and all day Saturday, Nov. 19. The market will feature unique holiday gifts made by several local artists. In addition to original gift selections, artists will offer holiday ornaments and décor items.

Art league members have begun to donate new art supplies as part of its “Art of Giving” program. Each year, members buy art supplies from a “wish list” provided by local charities. These art supplies will then be given to Barb City Manor, Safe Passage, DeKalb County Nursing Home, Opportunity House and The Growing Place. Last year, league members donated 1,500 items valued at $2,600, which were given to six organizations. Local residents who wish to participate can pick up a list of requested art supplies from Gallery On State or make a monetary donation to be used toward the purchase of art supplies.

KVAL member Gloris Abrahamian’s artwork is being installed as part of a collaboration between OC Creative and the league at OC Creative’s office, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Her work will be on display and available to buy during the months of November, December and January.

A new art rotation will take place at Gallery on State on Monday, Nov. 14. New artwork is rotated every six to eight weeks at the gallery. All work on display is for sale. Artwork also is rotated at the Sycamore and DeKalb public libraries with new installments scheduled for Nov. 7 at DeKalb Library and Nov. 9 at Sycamore Library.

For information about Kishwaukee Valley Art League, visit kval-nfp.org.