Glidden Homestead dedicates tree to Steven L. Johnson

DeKALB – The Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, held a tree dedication and “rag tree” ceremony Oct. 16 in honor of DeKalb resident Steven L. Johnson.

Johnson, son of Steven “Kepp” Johnson, a longtime board member of the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center in DeKalb, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2021. A hawthorn tree was planted in his honor. Family members and Glidden board members tied a “rag” to the tree to represent a wish, aspiration or memory.

Johnson was a dispatcher at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the DeKalb Law Enforcement Agency for more than 25 years. He was a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Andrew Mitchell Assembly and was an active advocate for epilepsy awareness. Johnson and his wife, Jeanette, also were the founders of Act of Grace.

Friends and family of Johnson, as well as community members, are welcome to visit the homestead to add a rag to the tree from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.