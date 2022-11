GENOA – St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., will host a drive-thru pierogi dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, while supplies last.

A freewill offering will be accepted.

The dinner includes 10 traditional Polish pierogis (six cheese and potato and six ground beef), bacon, onions and sour cream.

Dinner pickup will be in the church’s lower parking lot pavilion.