DeKalb trick-or-treaters enjoy ‘best weather for Halloween’ in years

DeKALB – As the sun set in DeKalb Monday, trick-or-treaters haunted the streets for candy during what many described as the best weather for Halloween in years.

“This is actually pretty good weather for Halloween,” said DeKalb resident Jason Bolles. “It’s usually kind of rainy or wet or snowy even so we are happy to have this weather this year.”

Bolles, dressed as Jake from the popular State Farm insurance television commercials, sat at his DeKalb home with Michelle Crayton during prime trick-or-treating hours on Halloween and talked about how snow had impacted Halloween in past years. The National Weather Service reported temperatures in the mid-50s throughout the clear Monday evening.

Jason Bolles hands out candy on Oct. 31, 2022 while dressed as Jake from State Farm. (Camden Lazenby)

“We were just thinking about seeing little kids fall on the ice when they ran away so this nice weather is night and day,” Michelle Crayton said.

Crayton, who wore an IT outfit before taking it out off because she said she was over-heating in the costume, sat with Bolles and enjoyed the holiday from their front yard while their child went off trick-or-treating in a group.

“We have a freshly 12-year-old that’s out terrorizing the neighborhood for candy,” Bolles said.

“It’s a nice neighborhood, we trust it,” Crayton said.

Sophia Ryder, 11, from DeKalb, takes her 5-month-old corgi Whiskey along for the ride on Halloween Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in DeKalb.

Cate Cardella, 48, of DeKalb, along with her husband Fred Cardella, also said outside to hand out candy because the weather, she said, was “perfect.”

“Oh, the weather has been the best,” Fred Cardella, 49, said.

Cate Cardella, who teaches first grade at Lincoln Elementary School, said the Cardella house had trick-or-treaters as early as 4 p.m. By 5:30 p.m. she and her husband agreed trick-or-treating traffic had been pretty high for them this year.

“We’ve had a lot of kids come through, it’s really nice,” Cate Cardella said.

Nine-year-old Clayton Cardella joined his parents on the front porch to give out candy while dressed as the Mandalorian, a popular from the Star Wars Disney+ television show.

The Cardella family sits outside their home on Oct. 31, 2022 waiting to give candy to trick-or-treaters. (Camden Lazenby)

”I hadn’t worn it before and I was at Spirit Halloween and I saw it and I was like ‘I want that,” Clayton Cardella said.

While Clayton Cardella is undeniably a fan of Halloween, he said Easter and Christmas actually top his list of favorite holidays.

“I like Easter because it’s like a scavenger hunt, kind of, just find eggs around your house,” he said. “And I like Christmas because, like, everyone does.”

Valerie Sawyer and Jay Burnstein, not far from the Ellood House Museum, said their house didn’t really see a lot of trick-or-treaters. Their first opportunity to give away candy didn’t come until nearly 6 p.m.

“The house is a little separated from the neighborhood but, you know, we’ve had more in the past – it kind of depends on how many kids are living in the neighborhood, too,” Sawyer said.

Burnstein said he thinks his house needs a sign to let trick-or-treaters known they’re open for business.

“We don’t have a sidewalk, so everyone’s on the other side and they don’t want to come all the way up,” Burnstein said. “I think if the candy bars were bigger, like the regular ones, then we’d have more traffic.”

That didn’t stop the pair from stocking up candy in advance.

“I love getting trick-or-treaters so I’m always, you know, sad when I don’t get very many,” Sawyer said. We have to take care of that leftover candy so,” Sawyer said.

The leftovers are part of the plan, Burnstein said.

“Oh, we always buy a lot because that means you get more left over,” Burnstein said.

Despite trick-or-treaters being far and few between, Augie, a brown long-haired dachshund harnessed the attention of at least two groups of trick-or-treaters who made their way to Burnstein and Sawyer’s home.

Sawyer said Augie is “a Chicago boy” they’re dog-sitting for Burnstein’s cousin.

“City dog coming out here with all the new smells and more dirt, more leaves – he’s in heaven,” Burnstein said.

Bill Lamb, another DeKalb resident who lives near the Elwood house, said his neighborhood often gets plenty of children.

“It’s a nice neighborhood, a lot of pedestrian traffic so everybody’s pretty cool about that,” Lamb said.

Bill Lamb holds his dog in front of his house during trick-or-treating hours on Oct. 31, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

Lamb said he was happy to have nice weather for one his favorite holidays. He even had his dog, dressed as a taco, hang out on his front porch as he gave candy to trick-or-treaters.

“I like Hallows Eve,” Lamb said. “It’s traditionally the time of year where the living can get in touch with those who’ve passed, you know, because the veil is the thinnest so to speak between the seasons so it’s got some pretty neat mystique to it, you know, historically. I enjoy it.”