DeKalb Park District announces open board positions

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District announced that petitions for two openings on the DeKalb Park Board, each serving a four-year term, are to be filed with the County Clerk’s Election Division.

The petition filing period is from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 19, at the Administration Offices in the Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road.

Petition Circulation for the 2023 Consolidated Election began Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Candidate’s Guide and signature requirements can be obtained online at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com/ or in-person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Monday, Dec. 19, at the Administration Offices at Hopkins Community Center.

For information, call 815-758-6663, ext. 7265, or email jshea@dekalbparkdistrict.com.