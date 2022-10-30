City of DeKalb revokes junkyard’s permit after failure to clean up

DeKALB – After weeks of debate, DeKalb city leaders decided to move ahead with revoking a special use permit from DeKalb Iron and Metal Co. for failing to clean up its site.
The City Council’s decision comes after property owner Danny Meyers had received both 90-day and 60-day extensions on his special use permit to operate the junkyard at 1008 Oak St. this year.
The property owner for DeKalb Iron and Metal did not immediately respond to requests for comment and was not present at this week’s council meeting.
Although Meyers had promised to stop taking in additional vehicles at the City Council’s September meeting, City Manager Bill Nicklas said the junkyard had long been taking in more materials before the prospect of losing the special use permit arose.
“Years past, the current owner took advantage of the fact that there was an allowance for some, and he ended up filling the yard with lots of old vehicles, hundreds of them, and they weren’t being rapidly crushed and compacted and removed from the site,” Nicklas said. “They were just stacking up. In addition, another thing going on there was rebar … was being stockpiled there as well. So, in both cases, these actions were in violation of the special use allowance for the property some years ago.”
Nicklas said these conditions are not allowed on this site.
“Nearly all the vehicles that were present when we first considered this back in June have been crushed. However few, if any, of the compacted remains have been trucked from the site for recycling,” Nicklas said. “It does look cleaner, a little more orderly. There still are the very large piles of salvaged rebar.”
Nicklas described the action taken by the City Council as an “extraordinary” measure.
“What it will do is bring us to the table, and we can talk with the owner very matter of factly about what we’re willing to see here going forward,” Nicklas said. “It’ll be a back-and-forth. But while that’s going on, what we’re proposing is that there’s nothing else imported into this site. It’s legal. It’s been illegal for a long time.”
Ultimately, the property owner still has an obligation to clean up the site.
Without a special use permit, Nicklas said the property owner is restricted from taking in new materials and is expected to keep removing things from the site.
“Because he wants to use that, we thought we had some leverage and he has a little bit of leverage because he still has things there we want to see gone,” Nicklas said.
“It sets up our ability now to take legal action if he should bring in other material. That’s not permitted.”
The city already had issued both extensions before the City Council put the ordinance revoking the special use permit to a vote.
Nicklas said another option at the city’s disposal is to fine the junkyard at $500 a day if it fails to comply with municipal code.
“We could fine this particular operation accordingly based on what the municipal code offers, but I think right now we’d rather see a resolution for the neighboring properties to get these piles gone,” Nicklas said.