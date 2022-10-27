Truman’s Ridge to perform Oct. 27 at Sycamore Library

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., will host a concert featuring Truman’s Ridge at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Truman’s Ridge formed in 2008 and was recently featured on WGN radio. The band has been playing festivals and venues across Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee and Missouri.

The band plays bluegrass, folk, rock, blues, jazz and gospel. The musicians are Steven Sarver on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Johnson on upright bass, Charley Smart on dobro, Max Winkles on banjo and Russ Ginn on mandolin.

The concert is part of the library’s annual Pumpkin Fest activities.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org/event/.