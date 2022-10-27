Northwestern Medicine participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting several prescription drug collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Take Back Day is for community members only.

Participants can safely dispose of their unused medications at drive-up locations. Sharp and liquid medications will not be accepted.

Local drive-up locations include:

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building, one driveway south of main hospital, 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. For more information about prescription drug misuse, visit DEATakeBack.com.

For information, visit nm.org/safemeddisposal.