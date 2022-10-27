Northwestern Medicine participating in Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 29

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by hosting several prescription drug collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Take Back Day is for community members only.
Participants can safely dispose of their unused medications at drive-up locations. Sharp and liquid medications will not be accepted.
Local drive-up locations include:
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Medical Records Building, one driveway south of main hospital, 2731 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital, 1302 N. Main St., Sandwich
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. For more information about prescription drug misuse, visit DEATakeBack.com.
For information, visit nm.org/safemeddisposal.