NIU to host documentary film screening Oct. 29

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a screening of the documentary film “Don’t Think I’ve Forgotten: Cambodia Lost Rock and Roll” beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Cole Hall.

Admission is free. A reception will be held after the screening at 5 p.m.

“Don’t Think I’ve Forgotten: Cambodia Lost Rock and Roll,” directed by John Pirozzi, follows the evolution of Cambodian music as it evolves into rock ‘n’ roll, blossoms, and is almost destroyed alongside the rest of the country.

As the Vietnam War threatened its borders in the 1960s and early 1970s, a new music scene emerged in Cambodia that turned Western rock ‘n’ roll on its head, creating a sound unlike any other. But as Cambodian society embraced Western culture and flourished under its influence, the rest of the country was rapidly moving to war.

After taking over the country on April 17, 1975, the Khmer Rouge began wiping out all traces of modernity and Western influence. Intellectuals, artists and musicians were specifically and systematically targeted and eliminated. This began one of the most brutal genocides in history, killing an estimated 2 million people.

A Q&A session will be held after the screening by the film’s associate producer, LinDa Saphan, Ph.D. Saphan’s work has been included in several collective exhibits in Southeast Asia, France and the U.S. Her research includes identity and culture in Southeast Asia and ethnography and focuses on the ethnicity and gender issues among Khmer Americans.

For information, call 815-753-0246 or email askAnthro@niu.edu.