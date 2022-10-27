$1M winning lottery ticket sold at Sycamore gas station

SYCAMORE – A Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Riverside Mobile in Sycamore by someone, who the store’s manager said, is a regular customer of the business.

“A gentleman, who is one of our regular customers, popped into our store early this morning and exclaimed, ‘You guys sold me a million dollar winning Powerball ticket – thank you, thank you,’” Betsy Byrd, store manager of Riverside Mobile said in an Illinois Lottery news release on Thursday.

The store Byrd manages will also benefit from its customer’s good fortune because stores that sell a winning lottery ticket get 1% of the prize amount. In this case, Riverside Mobile will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.

The owner of the winning Illinois lottery ticket is the sixth player to have won a prize worth $1 million or more through the Powerball since January.

The ticket bought in Sycamore wasn’t the only winner from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. More than 61,000 other prizes, worth between $4 and $50,000 were won in the midweek drawing, according to the release.

The winner of the $1 million prize, and the rest of the winning players, will have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

“My staff and I are excited that our store sold a big prize winning ticket, but we’re absolutely overjoyed that we sold the winning ticket to someone that we all know,” Byrd said.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and players have the option to multiply non-jackpot prizes by purchasing the Powerplay option for an additional $1.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night. After Wednesday’s drawing failed to produce a grand prize winning ticket, the jackpot is now worth $800 million.