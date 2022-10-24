Sycamore Education Foundation hosting luncheon Nov. 1

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Education Foundation will host the second annual State of the District Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Regale Center, 124 1/2 S. California St.

The luncheon is open to the public. Proceeds from the luncheon will go towards benefiting the Sycamore Education Foundation.

Superintendent Steve Wilder will provide an update to the community on the state of the Sycamore school district. He is also sharing the school district’s successes from the last year.

Tickets are available for $30 and can be bought through Friday, Oct. 28. Lunch is being provided by Catering by Diann. To buy tickets, visit syc427.org/state-of-the-district.

The Sycamore Education Foundation receives and distributes private gifts from individuals and businesses to enrich educational opportunities for students in the Sycamore School District 427 that are not otherwise available through regular funding resources.

For information, visit syc427.org/state-of-the-district.