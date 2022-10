SYCAMORE – St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sycamore is inviting area families to participate in a trunk-or-treat event this month.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the church’s parking lot, 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, according to a news release.

Parents will be able to bring their children to go trick-or-treating from the trunks of decorated cars. Participants can dress up in costumes.

For information, visit stjohnsycamore.org/home.