Sycamore Autumn Craft and Treasure Market marks 50 years

SYCAMORE – In 1972, milk and gasoline were less than $1 a gallon, Americans began hearing about something called Watergate, Marlon Brando made an offer that couldn’t be refused and one of the best craft fairs in the Midwest was born.

That craft fair became formally known as the Sycamore Autumn Craft & Treasure Market, and for half a century, it has provided visitors thousands of unique gifts ideas just in time for the holidays and a way to support small, local businesses.

The second half-century of the Autumn Craft & Treasure Market begins soon. It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students and seniors. Children ages 5 and younger get in for free. Proceeds benefit the Sycamore Music Boosters.

Held in conjunction with Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the market draws about 6,000 shoppers to more than 100 booths in an indoor facility. Craft fair vendors offer items ranging from textiles to jewelry, to art to home decorations, to foods and spices, to pet paraphernalia.

The Sycamore Park District will supply golf carts to drive shoppers to and from their vehicles. The fair also will offer food, beverages and desserts.

Vendor spaces are still available. To sign up, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.

The Sycamore Music Boosters support students in kindergarten through 12th grade music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For more information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.