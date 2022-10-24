Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra performing Halloween concerts Oct. 29

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will host two Halloween concerts this month, free and open to all ages.

The concerts are set for 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the NIU Music Building, 550 Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb.

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra musicians will be dressed in costume and perform Halloween music. The music being performed includes “Star Wars Imperial March” by John Williams; “Night on Bald Mountain” by Modest Mussorgsky; and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At Worlds End” by Hans Zimmer. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Trick-or-treating will be offered for children after the 5:30 p.m. concert only, as audience members are leaving the NIU Music Building.

For information, visit kishorchestra.org or facebook.com/kishorchestra.