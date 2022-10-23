October 23, 2022
DeKalb Chamber’s annual Halloween Spooktacular returns Oct. 27

By Shaw Local News Network

Taya Cathina, 6, from DeKalb trick-or-treats at one of the businesses in downtown, shown here in this Shaw Local file photo from Oct. 28, 2021 during the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce's Spooktacular. This year's Spooktacular will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Ghosts, ghouls and everything in between are invited to haunt downtown DeKalb for the annual Spooktacular trick-or-treating event hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

The event, co-hosted by the city of DeKalb and downtown merchants, will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Participants are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and bring their children to go trick-or-treating at more than 30 businesses across the downtown area.

There also will be a screening of the movie “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., following the event. No registration or ticket is needed to attend the movie screening.

For information, visit dekalb.org or call 815-756-6306.