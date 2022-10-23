DeKalb Chamber’s annual Halloween Spooktacular returns Oct. 27

DeKALB – Ghosts, ghouls and everything in between are invited to haunt downtown DeKalb for the annual Spooktacular trick-or-treating event hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

The event, co-hosted by the city of DeKalb and downtown merchants, will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Participants are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes and bring their children to go trick-or-treating at more than 30 businesses across the downtown area.

There also will be a screening of the movie “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., following the event. No registration or ticket is needed to attend the movie screening.

For information, visit dekalb.org or call 815-756-6306.