Kishwaukee Concert Band opens 21st season Oct. 23

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will open its 21st season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave.

The free concert will be conducted by Dave Lehman and Deb Shofner and sponsored by band member Michele LaBaw.

Featured music on the program includes “Reflections” by James Swearingen; “El Camino Real” by Alfred Reed; Glenn Osser’s “Beguine Festival,” a combination of “For Sentimental Reasons” and “I’ll Remember You” in a Latin theme; “Prairie Dances,” by David R. Holsinger; and “Dynamarch” by John Cacaos.

The band will also perform “A Leroy Anderson Portrait” arranged by James Barnes, “Symphonic Gershwin” arranged by Warren Barker, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” arranged by Robert W. Smith, and John Philip Sousa’s march “Daughters of Texas.”

The Music Building is handicap accessible. Parking is allowed in Lots 3, 4 and 14 near the building.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a tax-exempt charitable organization and any contributions to the band are tax-deductible. Rehearsals are held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Huntley Middle School.

The band is supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

Other concert dates for this season are Sunday, Dec. 18, Sunday, March 12, and Sunday, May 7.

For more information, visit www.kishconcertband.org.