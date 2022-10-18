Fund dedicates support to the Kirkland-Fairdale communities

DeKALB – The first endowment fund specifically supporting the Kirkland and Fairdale communities has been established through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The Kirkland-Fairdale Community Endowment Fund was created to support projects and services dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Kirkland-Fairdale area.

DeKalb County Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Templin (from left) and Kirkland-Fairdale Community Endowment Fund founders Sally Bruch, Kris Aves and Donald Banks are pictured at the at the funds signing event. (Photo provided the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The fund was created in 2021 from a donation by Kirkland resident Don Banks, thanking the Community Foundation for its work and assistance with the Fairdale tornado recovery. The foundation used the donation to create a fund dedicated to the Kirkland and Fairdale communities.

Kirkland representatives Sally Bruch and Kris Aves led a series of fundraising efforts to increase the fund size and recognize those who became charter donors with a $1,000 contribution to the fund. An official fund agreement signing event took place on May 12 in Kirkland.

“As a board member of the Community Foundation, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that a fund like this can have on smaller communities in DeKalb County,” Aves said in a news release. “Kirkland and Fairdale may be small in size, but together, we can do great things here that will leave a lasting impression for generations to come.”

The fund made its first grant to the Kirkland Recreation League earlier this year. The $1,000 grant will provide partial support for the ballpark fields repair and improvement project.

Contributions from the community are encouraged to grow the Kirkland-Fairdale Community Endowment Fund. Donations can be made at dekalbccf.org/donate or DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.

For questions or more information, contact DCCF Executive Director Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.