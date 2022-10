DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Willrett Flower Company to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members, and community members celebrated Willrett Flower Company joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Willrett Flower Company, 302 E. Lincoln Highway, provides floral designs for events including weddings, large scale events and backyard celebrations.

For more information, visit willrettflowerco.com/ or call 620-515-2977.