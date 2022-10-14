October 14, 2022
Detour starts for Fairview Drive pedestrian safety updates in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Construction barriers wait to be set up at the corner of Fairview and Monticello Drives in DeKalb Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Expect detours in the area on upcoming days.

DeKALB – Motorists and DeKalb area residents should be alert for a detour that began Friday expected to last three weeks to accommodate construction at Fairview and Monticello drives on the city’s south side.

According to a city of DeKalb social media post Friday, the detour was put in place so crews can build two islands on Fairview Drive meant to improve pedestrian safety.

The construction came after the city fielded concerns raised by area residents over speeding and heavy truck traffic on Fairview Drive, according to the post.

The city reports the infrastructure improvements are meant to aid pedestrians in crossing the road one half at a time.

Stop signs will also be added once the islands are built.