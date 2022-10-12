Discover 4-H Carnival postponed to Oct. 16

SYCAMORE – The Discover 4-H Carnival that was scheduled for Oct. 9 has been postponed to Oct. 16.

The carnival will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau building on the corner of Peace and Bethany roads in Sycamore, according to a news release from DeKalb County’s University of Illinois Extension office.

The event will offer carnival games including Putt Putt gold, a hula hoop challenge, sack races, ring toss, face painting, frisbee throwing and more, with a chance to win prizes. Free hot dogs and popcorn will be available at the carnival, which is free to attend and open to all.

The event also will include information on how to join a 4-H club, with leaders and members on hand to answer questions.

For information, call the University of Illinois Extension Office of DeKalb County at 815-758-8194.