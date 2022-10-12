DeKalb library used book sale begins Oct. 14

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the library’s lower-level Yusunas, Zimmerman, and Bilder Rooms.

All proceeds from the book sales will support library programs and help buy materials and books.

Books for sale include fiction, children’s books, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, history, biography, memoir, art, westerns, cookbooks, young adults, graphic novels, large print, sports, crafts, gardening and foreign languages. DVDs, music and audiobook CDs, LPs, and jigsaw puzzles also will be for sale.

Prices include 25 cents for children’s books; 50 cents for mass paperbacks; $1 for trade and large paperbacks; and $2 for hardcover books. A specially-priced section will contain rare, vintage, signed and local books. CDs, DVDs, LPs and jigsaw puzzles range in price from 50 cents to $3.

Bags will be provided for a blowout $5-a-bag sale on Sunday. Media and puzzles will be sold at half price.

Gently used books, media, and puzzles are still being accepted for the sale. Encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, videotapes or any materials that have been stored in damp conditions will not be accepted.

For information, visit dkpl.org/friends-of-the-library or call 815-756-9568, ext 1030.