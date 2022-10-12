DeKalb city leaf collection to begin Oct. 24

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb will hold its annual loose-leaf collection from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Dec. 2.

Leaves are collected from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release. Residents should rake leaves into a narrow row along the backside of the curb. Vacuum trucks traveling curbside will pick up the leaves. Leaf piles must be free of debris such as large tree branches and rocks. To help prevent street flooding, residents are asked not to place leaves in the street.

Crews will begin in the south half of DeKalb and work north towards Lincoln Highway. Crews are anticipating three to four collection cycles. The final collection cycle is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Leaf collection will not take place on the following days:

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 24 – Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 25 – Day after Thanksgiving

Lakeshore Recycling will also pick up leaves curbside during regular garbage collection days. Leaves must be placed in biodegradable yard-waste bags or open garbage cans. Leaves in plastic bags will not be collected.

All dates are subject to change based on weather conditions. Public Works will cease leaf collection operations in the event of snow.

For more information, call 815-748-2040.