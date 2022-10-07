Shabbona Fire District receives $1.5K donation from Country Financial

SHABBONA – The Shabbona Fire District recently received a $1,500 donation from Country Financial to support the purchase of new equipment.

The donation comes from Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes fund, according to a news release. The fund was created to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families, first responders and teachers.

Country Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve,” according to a news release.

