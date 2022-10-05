DeKalb Back Alley Market to feature vintage and retro finds Saturday

DeKALB – More than 80 vendors are expected to set up shop this weekend in Palmer Court downtown for the DeKalb Back Alley Market to feature what organizers call a “BOHO-inspired” shopping experience.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Saturday, with opportunities for patrons to browse from an array of different vendors, selling anything from lotions and potions to pumpkins and dreamcatchers.

“We call it BOHO-inspired because it’s a wide range of things and we don’t have a lot of the same things,” said Leslie Conklin, one of three event organizers. “We limit the category, so it’s not all of the same things.”

During the event, visitors will be able to sip and stroll as they shop the market.

“Hometown [Sports Bar & Grill] will be sponsoring, and people can take their cocktail and browse the market,” Conklin said.

A number of food trucks, bakers and food vendors will be on hand for the event to sell good eats to visitors.

DeKalb Back Alley Market will give visitors the chance to get to know area artists in different realms whether it’s woodworking, glassmaking or watercolor painting.

Conklin said the event prides itself on having really friendly vendors and a unique mix of vendors that have a lot to offer.

When asked what makes vintage and retro finds so popular among visitors, Conklin said it’s simple.

“Everybody likes to remember stuff from their past,” she said. “I think it’s just reaching back out to your past and your memories. Holding on to some of that and remembering what your grandma or your parents had is kind of fun.”

Conklin said visitors commonly have positive things to share about their experiences at the DeKalb Back Alley Market.

“They love how friendly the vendors are, the assortment that we have,” Conklin said. “[It’s] just a little bit different than the other markets that are around. They just like the variety. The atmosphere is really, really fun. And there’s really something for everyone.”