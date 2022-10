SHABBONA – Shabbona Community Church, 104 E. Navaho Ave., will host a BBQ pulled pork drive-thru dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Proceeds from the dinner will go toward the church’s scholarship fund.

The dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and cookies.

Tickets for the dinner are $13 and are available for pre-sale. Pre-sale tickets are available to buy at the church.

For information or to buy tickets, call 815-824-2359.