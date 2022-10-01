Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to host Portillo’s fundraiser

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra invites the community to Portillo’s in Sycamore for a no-cook dinner fundraiser Monday to benefit the orchestra’s Music Education Outreach Program.

Participants can stop by Portillo’s, 1780 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, to purchase hot dogs, burgers, salads, shakes and more, with a portion of the proceeds collected between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday going to benefit the KSO program.

Participants are asked to show the orchestra’s Portillo’s flyer or mention the orchestra fundraiser when ordering for their purchase to go toward the fundraiser. Flyers can be found on the orchestra’s Facebook page or at kishorchestra.com.

The Music Education Outreach Fund was established to help support orchestra and band programs in DeKalb County by providing musical instruments for deserving middle school students with family financial constraints, according to a news release. This program allows middle school music educators to apply for an annual grant to aid in the purchase of quality orchestra and band instruments to lend to qualifying students to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and build their love of music.

The KSO’s mission is to enrich and educate the community by making a difference through music by offering enriching performances of orchestral music and providing orchestral music education for children and youth in the region, especially those who have limited access to such experiences.

To learn about the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra follow our posts, visit the website kishorchestra.org or call 815-756-3728.