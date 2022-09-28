Comedy band including ‘Try Guy’ Keith Habersberger to perform in DeKalb Oct. 7

DeKALB – Lewburger, a three-man comedy band that includes Keith Habersberger from YouTube group The Try Guys will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb in October.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 7.

The band got a standing ovation on “America’s Got Talent” and were finalists on “NBC’s “Bring The Funny,” according to the Egyptian Theatre.

“Their viral songs have been heard by millions online and on TV and they’ve been described as the illegitimate love child of Lonely Island and Flight of the Concords,” the Egyptian Theatre’s description of the event said.

No sleep til… BROOKLYN! And also Dekalb, Il and Fort Wayne, In. That’s how the song goes right?

Tickets: https://t.co/dSimTieiRW pic.twitter.com/WFfzoV67Ed — Lewberger (@lewberger) September 26, 2022

Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish are the two other members of the comedy focused band. Lewis, an actor and comedian, has starred in TV shows and feature length films such as “All About Nina” and the 2020 remake of “Valley Girl.” Meanwhile, Fish is an Emmy Award-winning song writer. Fish has also produced music and been a musical educator for a nonprofit organization in his hometown of Syracuse, New York.

Habersberger will be performing in DeKalb next week after The Try Guys announced it has cut ties with a founding member of the online video group, Ned Fulmer, on Tuesday.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change,” a tweet from The Try Guys Twitter account said. Fulmer, who is married, posted on Instagram Tuesday that he had “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” and apologized to his wife, Ariel Fulmer, with whom he shares two children.

A week prior, on Sept. 20 The Try Guys posted a tweet notifying their fans the media group would be cutting back content to one video a week through the end of October.

Regardless of the inner drama surrounding the quintet – now trio – of ex Buzzfeed employees, Habersberger is expected to take the stage of DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre next week. Band members Fish and Lewis are not a part of The Try Guys.

Tickets for the Oct. 7 Lewberger production start at $25 and rise at $10 increments before topping out at $55 for a seat at a premier table in the front of the theatre and includes bar service.

For $35 fans can attend a separate meet and greet event with the artists after the show.