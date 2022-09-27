Kishwaukee student Erika Nunez awarded 2022 Renaissance Scholarship

SYCAMORE – Erika Nunez, a Kishwaukee College student pursuing her associates degree, recently was awarded the 2022 Renaissance Scholarship through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

Nunez is a hairstylist and salon owner in Sycamore. She plans to continue working and growing her business while completing her associate degree, with plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music at Northern Illinois University.

The scholarship is made possible through the Renaissance Education Scholarship Fund, established by the DeKalb County Community Foundation in 2007. The fund was created by educator Yvonne Johnson to provide educational support to those currently in the workforce pursuing their educational dreams.

