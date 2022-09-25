DCCG announces October Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of October locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.

Grow Mobile dates in October will be: