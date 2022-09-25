DCCG announces October Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of October locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.
Grow Mobile dates in October will be:
- 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 324 W. McKinley Ave., Hinckley
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Malta Historical Society, 27 N. Third St., Malta
- 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 13, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the community center of University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish church, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb