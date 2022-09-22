Sycamore church to host thrift sale Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

SYCAMORE – Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., will host a thrift sale from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting church missions within and beyond the Sycamore community.

Items for sale include gently used clothing for men, women and children, jewelry, shoes, purses, toys, books, linens, home décor, household items, crafting supplies and more. Shoppers can fill a bag with merchandise for $10 on Sept. 30. A $5 Bag Sale will take place Oct. 1.

There also will be a bake sale Friday morning at the sale’s west entrance.