Order forms available for DeKalb County biannual fish sale

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District will accept order forms for its biannual Fall Pond Stocking Fish Sale.

All fish orders are due by noon Friday, Sept. 30. Order forms are available at swcdekalbil.org.

Order pick-ups will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the parking lot of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Centers for Agriculture, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Fish that are on sale include bluegill, hybrid bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish, largemouth bass, fathead minnows and triploid grass carp.

For information, call 815-756-3234, ext. 3.